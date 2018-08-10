Deflated football found in Steelers-Eagles game

The NFL released a statement regarding a report of a deflated football from Thursday night's preseason tilt between the Steelers and Eagles -- a 31-14 win for Pittsburgh.

"All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed," NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said in a statement. "In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play, will be sent back to Wilson for review."

The statement was sent in response to a report from Howard Eskin of WIP radio in Philadelphia, who was on the sideline Thursday night. Eskin reported a Pittsburgh football looked " very deflated" and was "like a marshmallow."

The league's statement on the matter suggests we will not get a "Deflategate Preseason Edition."