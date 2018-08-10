Shamarko Thomas ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Shamarko Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks under the terms of the NFL's new use of helmet rule.

While trying to prevent Seahawks wide receiver David Moore from making a catch, Thomas launched into Moore and made helmet-on-helmet contact with him just after the ball dropped in front of him. Moore was left shaken up on the play and the Colts were also penalized 15 yards.

Thomas is the first player to be ejected under the NFL's expanded use of helmet rules, that allows officials to eject players in violation.

Under the amended rules, any player who lowers his helmet to establish a linear body posture prior to initiating and making contact with the helmet and is unobstructed in his path to the opponent is subject to ejection.