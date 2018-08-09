Andrew Luck leads two scoring drives in Colts return

For the first time in 19 months on Thursday night, Andrew Luck played in an NFL game.

In his first game back since a shoulder injury derailed his 2017 season, Luck led two scoring drives in the Colts' preseason opener in Seattle.

Attempting mostly short to intermediate throws, Luck finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards. The quarterback led drives of 12 and nine plays, both of which ended in field goals.

Luck completed passes to the usual suspects: Marlon Mack (2), T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Robert Turbin and Jack Doyle. Three of his completions were successful third- or fourth-down conversions.