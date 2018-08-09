Baker Mayfield shines in Cleveland Browns debut

Baker Mayfield's first NFL drive came and went in a blink.

His second, though, put on display some of the qualities the Browns -- 20-10 winners over the Giants on Thursday -- fell for in drafting the former Oklahoma star first overall in April's draft.

After an opening three-and-out, Mayfield returned to guide Cleveland on a 14-play, 72-yard scoring march highlighted by a 21-yard strike to C.J. Board on third-and-18. Mayfield also showcased his mobility with a pair of chain-moving scrambles to keep the series alive.

The second of those scampers -- a five-yard, red-zone dash on fourth-and-2 -- set up Mayfield's 10-yard touchdown toss to David Njoku. It was impressive to see Mayfield patiently roll through his progressions -- eyes scanning the field -- before finding the massive-bodied tight end near the back of the end zone.

Mayfield returned in the third quarter to spin additional magic, rolling to his right on a third-and-7 from his own 22 to find rookie Antonio Callaway along the sideline for 24 yards. Initially ruled an incompletion, officials overturned the call after replays showed Callaway stay in bounds with a brilliant, leaping grab.

That connection wasn't finished as Mayfield opened the fourth quarter with a 54-yard touchdown lob to the fourth-round wideout, who finished with 87 yards off three catches and looked good doing it.

Mayfield closed 11-of-20 for 212 yards with two scores on the night. A few of those incompletions were throwaways and a handful were off the mark, but here's the bigger takeaway: Mayfield looked at home.

Even better for Cleveland, there's no pressure to throw him into the fire. Not with Tyrod Taylor in the mix.

Cleveland's opening fireworks came before Mayfield took the field as Taylor looked ultra-comfortable in Todd Haley's offense. The veteran finished 5-for-5 passing for 99 yards with a 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Njoku, his first of two scores on the night.

Along the way, Taylor hit Higgins for 21 yards after finding Jarvis Landry for another 36 yards on the previous march. Cleveland's aggressive passing attack made up for a sputtering ground game that never left the station.

Browns fans, meanwhile, hope Mayfield and Taylor can make up for two decades of tears along the seemingly haunted shores of Lake Erie. They're off to a good start.