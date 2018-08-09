Injuries we're tracking from Week 1 of preseason

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL preseason is here. Here are the injuries we've been tracking on Thursday.

1. Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice left against the New England Patriots to be evaluated for a knee injury. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Wide receiver Trey Quinn is being evaluated for a stomach injury. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis left the game to be evaluated for a knee injury.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. He will not return to the game.

3. Cincinnati Bengals veteran linebacker Vinny Rey suffered a right ankle injury during the first half against the Chicago Bears and is doubtful to return.

4. Miami Dolphins backup linebacker Mike Hull was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury during the first half against the Buccaneers. He was helped off the field by trainers before taking a cart to the locker room.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown left during the first half against the New Orleans Saints to be evaluated for a concussion.

6. Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) is questionable to return.

7. Panthers cornerback LaDarius Gunter is in the concussion protocol.