Browns GM says Dez Bryant will not return team's calls

The Cleveland Browns continue to hold an interest in Dez Bryant, but are the feelings mutual?

General manager John Dorsey told reporters Thursday the team plans to work out a gaggle of free-agent wideouts next week. Bryant would be among them, but the 29-year-old pass-catcher refuses to make contact with the organization.

"He won't return any phone calls," Dorsey said, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

"Maybe he's still thinking about other stuff," Dorsey said.

The Browns could use help at the position while Josh Gordon continues his self-imposed absence to focus on off-field health. The oft-absent pass-catcher promised coach Hue Jackson on HBO's Hard Knocks this week that he'd return "soon," but Dorsey on Thursday acknowledged there's "no timetable" for Gordon to materialize.

Cleveland also traded away Corey Coleman to the Bills hours before learning that fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession. The Browns believe the rookie's account -- that the marijuana discovered in his car during a traffic stop was not his -- but it remains to be seen how the NFL feels about the incident.

As for Bryant, the veteran made it clear he'll play when he's ready:

Iâm going to play...just whenever I get ready... Iâm not on anybody time...Iâm still getting myself ready...if you disagree go to hell ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/F09CisTSN2 â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

For real... I wouldnât mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

