Move the Sticks: Hard Knocks recap; NFC West preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their thoughts on Baker Mayfield and Hue Jackson following the first episode of Hard Knocks with the Cleveland Browns (1:46). Can anyone slow down the Los Angeles Rams? The guys also preview the NFC West heading into 2018 (13:36). DJ and Bucky then reveal which college players they can't wait to scout this upcoming season (34:35). The full interviews with prototype Oregon QB Justin Herbert and electric Arizona QB Khalil Tate from Pac-12 media day are also included (39:09).

