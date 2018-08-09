Who's the most unstoppable WR in the NFL?

Since 2010, NFL teams have averaged 233 passing yards per game. From 2000 to 2009 that average was 208.8. Teams are passing a lot more, and as always, the importance of quarterbacks is paramount. That being said, all QBs (even Marcus Mariota 99.999% of the time) need someone to throw to. Preferably someone who can beat defenders and haul in passes in elite fashion on a very regular basis. The current generation has two players who have represented the epitome of elite receiving: Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.

They have 11 Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro First Team selections between the two of them.

AB has been the ultimate model of elite play at the WR position. Since 2013, he's had five consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. His ability to contort his body and haul in ridiculous sideline passes along with his willingness to go over the middle separates him other receivers.

As for Jones, he's cut from the Randy Moss cloth of greatness. His speed, agility, and strength all packed into a imposing 6-3, 220-pound gives cornerbacks across the league nightmares. Since 2014, Jones has averaged 1,579 yards per season. If a deep pass turns into a jump ball between Jones and the DB, the best that the defender can hope for is that Jet doesn't make 'em look too bad.

