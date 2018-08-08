Around The NFL Podcast: Aaron Rodgers gets upset

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- discuss the latest news from around the league. The heroes react to Antonio Callaway's citation and how it impacts the Browns (4:30), the 49ers' plans to honor Dwight Clark with a statue of "The Catch" (9:00) and Aaron Rodgers' annoyance with some of the Packers' young wide receivers (13:00). The also guys recap the season premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks" (25:00) and they check in with Neil Reynolds of SKY Sports ahead of their trip to London (40:00).

