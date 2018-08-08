Joe Thomas gives review of 'Hard Knocks' premiere

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Did you catch the season premiere of 'Hard Knocks' last night? If not, former Browns OT Joe Thomas gave a recap along with his thoughts on this year's Browns squad.

2) @God_Son80 should be commended for the way he practices and leads his receiver room and the team. He was a stellar pickup by John Dorsey. â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 8, 2018

4) Gregg Williams is still hilarious. I hope heâs featured more in the next episode. He loves to dish it, in the hopes that people fire back at him. â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 8, 2018

2. Just when you thought you'd seen every kind of gender reveal possible, Falcons OG Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie, came up with a new one. #footballisfamily

Uhhh Falcons lineman Andy Levitre just had a gender reveal Gatorade bath. This was amazing: pic.twitter.com/eNHTzaH0ZQ â Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 8, 2018

3. Fans lucky enough to attend the 49ers' home opener against the Lions on September 16 will receive a Jimmy G bobblehead.

4. Meet the monstrosity known as the gridiron burger:

For those who fear nothing in life, the burger will be available at Cardinals home games in section 102.

5. Sports power couple Zach and Julie Ertz will be featured on an upcoming episode of E:60.