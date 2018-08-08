Joe Thomas gives review of 'Hard Knocks' premiere

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Did you catch the season premiere of 'Hard Knocks' last night? If not, former Browns OT Joe Thomas gave a recap along with his thoughts on this year's Browns squad.

2. Just when you thought you'd seen every kind of gender reveal possible, Falcons OG Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie, came up with a new one. #footballisfamily

3. Fans lucky enough to attend the 49ers' home opener against the Lions on September 16 will receive a Jimmy G bobblehead.

4. Meet the monstrosity known as the gridiron burger:

For those who fear nothing in life, the burger will be available at Cardinals home games in section 102.

5. Sports power couple Zach and Julie Ertz will be featured on an upcoming episode of E:60.

