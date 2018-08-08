Report: Panthers extend O-lineman Tyler Larsen

The Carolina Panthers made a move to ensure the offensive line has depth for the immediate future.

The Panthers and center/guard Tyler Larsen agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.4 million extension with $1.4 million guaranteed, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. Rodrigue adds the deal is expected to be signed Wednesday.

Larsen was set to enter the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $630,000. His extension comes in the wake of right tackle Daryl Williams' season-ending injury and guard Amini Silatolu preparing to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Larsen also provides depth behind starting center Ryan Kalil.