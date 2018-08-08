Panthers sign OL Tyler Larsen to two-year extension

The Carolina Panthers made a move to ensure the offensive line has depth for the immediate future.

The Panthers signed center/guard Tyler Larsen to a two-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. Larsen's new deal is worth $4.3 million with a chance to earn up to $5.3 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Larsen was set to enter the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $630,000. His extension comes in the wake of right tackle Daryl Williams' season-ending injury and guard Amini Silatolu preparing to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Larsen also provides depth behind starting center Ryan Kalil.