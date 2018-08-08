Earl Thomas visits Texas practice during holdout

Earl Thomas is in Texas, but not to join the Dallas Cowboys. At least, not yet.

Thomas showed up at the University of Texas' fifth practice of fall camp in Austin on Wednesday, per multiple reports, and was seen with fellow former Longhorn and NFL safety Michael Huff.

Earl Thomas and Michael Huff keeping a close eye on the Texas DBs at practice today.

Thomas played at Texas for two seasons and was named a Consensus All-American in 2009.

The three-time All-Pro safety is in the midst of a holdout with the Seattle Seahawks and recently requested in a Player's Tribune article that Seattle extends him at his price or trades him.

"In the end, it's like I said: If the Seahawks don't intend on having me around for the long-term, then I understand," Thomas wrote. "And if they want to start over and rebuild, then that's their right -- it's part of the business. It's not what I want ... but I get it. All I ask, though, is that if that's the case, and they don't want me anymore -- just please trade me to an organization that does.

"Please trade me to a team that wants me, so I can give my all to them for the rest of my career."

Thomas is entering the final season of a four-year extension signed in 2014. The 29-year-old safety is owed $8.5 million in base salary in 2018.