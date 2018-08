Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks bring you a jam packed episode. It includes their impressions of the Corey Coleman trade to Buffalo (2:45), which offensive and defensive rookies to keep an eye out for ahead of Week 1 of the preseason (12:05), what are the expectations ahead of Andrew Luck (19:20), top-five running backs entering the 2018 season (23:50), AFC West preview (31:30) and, lastly, best of Chargers camp with Bucky's and Casey Hayward's Twitter beef. (40:40).