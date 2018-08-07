Bids for Taylor Swift signed Broncos jersey reach $1,600

Calling all Swifties and Broncos fans: Here's your chance to own an item that is linked to the pop music titan and the No Fly Zone.

By Wednesday morning, bidding for the autographed jersey reached $1,600. The item is being auctioned as part of the Bronco's 7th Annual Kickoff Luncheon. Each year, the team hosts the event to celebrate on and off the field accomplishments and to raise money for Denver Broncos Charities. The areas of focus for the team's charities include youth development, quality of life, health and wellness, youth football and civic engagement. All proceeds from the winning bid for the jersey will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

If you're wondering about the No. 13, it isn't a random tribute to former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian or a throwback to Danny Kanell. Swift was born on December 13, 1989, and it's her lucky number.

In addition to the signed jersey, fans can bid on experiences like traveling with the team for an away game -- yes, you'll fly on the team plane, stay at the team hotel and sit on the bench next to Von Miller. OK, so the last part isn't true, but you still receive tickets to the game, get to fly on the team plane, and stay at the team hotel.

The Kickoff Luncheon is scheduled for August 29, so get your bids in before then!