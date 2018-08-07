DDFP: David Carr & food block with Geoff Schwartz

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by NFL Network analyst and former NFL QB David Carr to give his Oakland Raiders training camp update. David talks about the issues with wide receiver Martavis Bryant (6:27), Doug Martin vs. Marshawn Lynch (14:00), why Eli Manning is the smartest player he's ever played with (17:50) and if Cam Newton is a Hall of Famer (27:45). David also tells Shek stories of him playing street football as a kid growing up in Bakersfield (25:27). Next, Dave tosses to a special edition of food block with Geoff Schwartz, Eddie Spaghetti and Martin Weiss who break down the worst flavor of ice cream (40:25).

Listen to the podcast below: