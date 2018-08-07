This is Noah Spence's nine-meal, 9,000-calorie daily diet

Noah Spence is now half professional football player, half competitive eater.

Thanks to a nine-meal, 9,000-calorie daily diet, the Buccaneers' defensive end is up 35 pounds from the 228 pounds he weighed last summer. According to ESPN.com, he's bulked up without gaining significant body fat, too.

"I was 263 (pounds) today," Spence told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I kind of just started playing with it (in the offseason) to see what works. I felt like if I just don't stop eating or drinking, I won't lose weight."

Gaining weight doesn't quite do Spence's process justice. The third-year pass rusher is officially cultivating mass.

Let's walk through his daily meal schedule, shall we?

Meal 1: Two protein shakes with two heaping scoops of vegan protein powder and peanut butter, a banana, and sugar-free coconut milk ice cream.

Calorie count: 1,400

Meal 2: A pre-practice breakfast of cream of wheat with almond milk and brown sugar, French toast and two big scoops of potatoes.

Calorie count: 2,100

Meal 3: Two more locker room protein shakes

Calorie count: 3,500

Meal 4: Grilled chicken, broccoli, mashed cauliflower, and two bread slices doused in Sriracha Ranch Dressing

Calorie count: 4,100

Meal 5: Pasta with sauce, ground turkey, peppers, and onions

Calorie count: 5,400

Meal 6: Two more protein shakes

Calorie count: 6,800

Meal 7: 6 oz. steak, shrimp with sides of potatoes, zucchini and squash

Calorie count: 7,800

Meal 8: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a glass of chocolate almond milk

Calorie count: 8,300

Meal 9: One final protein shake

Final Calorie count: 9,000

Quarterbacks and running backs should steer clear of Spence in 2018. He might eat them if they get too close.