Would you wear these Browns-themed sneakers?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Pete Carroll thought he had the Air Monarch game on lock, but Browns GM John Dorsey is coming for his throne.

GM John Dorsey just copped these new Air Dorsey-Monarchs for the 2018 season ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/T3jPEwdnys â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2018

2. After being waived on Monday, WR Malcolm Mitchell thanked the Patriots for his time in New England. Mitchell spent two seasons with the Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl LI championship team.

3. Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin is continuing to prove doubters wrong at Seahawks training camp.

Shaquem Griffin already backing up his big Combine performance https://t.co/pUIAyMekOV â Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 7, 2018

4. There have been a lot of autographs given at training camp, but none more adorable than Broncos WR Courtland Sutton signing this little girl's cast.