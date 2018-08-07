Would you wear these Browns-themed sneakers?

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Pete Carroll thought he had the Air Monarch game on lock, but Browns GM John Dorsey is coming for his throne.

2. After being waived on Monday, WR Malcolm Mitchell thanked the Patriots for his time in New England. Mitchell spent two seasons with the Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl LI championship team.

3. Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin is continuing to prove doubters wrong at Seahawks training camp.

4. There have been a lot of autographs given at training camp, but none more adorable than Broncos WR Courtland Sutton signing this little girl's cast.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0