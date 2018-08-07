Antonio Brown to return after preseason opener

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned Tuesday for the team's walkthrough session following a five-day absence while nursing an undisclosed injury.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Brown would not practice, but is expected to return to the practice field after Thursday night's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He won't be playing in the game. He is getting closer to return in terms of his health," Tomlin said. "But he won't be playing in the game like some of the others who missed time because of a myriad of injuries...whether it's Bud Dupree in the protocol or T.J. [Watt]...he won't' play this week...look forward to getting him back out there when we get back from Philadelphia."

With the extra days to recover, Brown should have time over the weekend and next week to get in some practice repetitions before the Steelers' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, Brown, like many players around the league at this time of the year, is dealing with the bumps and bruises typically associated with training camp.

While the Steelers have a new offensive coordinator in Rodney Fichtner, it wouldn't surprise if the team takes a safe approach with one of the league's elite offensive weapons ahead of the regular season.