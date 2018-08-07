Browns might not be done dealing big-name players

New Browns general manager John Dorsey inherited a boatload of picks and a laundry list of players from the former regime.

He happily used the picks, but the players are a different story.

Corey Coleman's trade to Buffalo tells us two things: (1) Dorsey isn't concerned with draft stock, exchanging the former first-rounder for a distant seventh-round selection in the 2020 draft; (2) Coleman might not be the last to go.

"Remember, this was a regime with John Dorsey, the general manager, a lot of their players were kind of up on the trading block, a lot of the previous regime's players -- some disappointing players, frankly -- were available for trade," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said during Tuesday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live.

"This is not the last time," Rapoport added, "we're going to see a potential former big-name Brown shipped to someone else for draft compensation."

Coleman's exodus came after Dorsey waved farewell to former first-round defensive lineman Danny Shelton (picked two regimes ago) and second-round quarterback DeShone Kizer. The general manager also snail-mailed Cody Kessler to the Jaguars for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick and sent cornerback Jason McCourty to New England.

Scanning the roster, it's fair to wonder which players might be next. Pass-rusher Carl Nassib, a 2016 third-rounder, has just 5.5 sacks over two seasons and isn't about to start with Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah on the field. The addition of traded-for Mychal Kendricks also gives the Browns a crowded house at linebacker. Third-round tackle Shon Coleman, meanwhile, has already played himself out of a job.

The Coleman swap should tell us something else: Dorsey isn't about to keep a player in-house that doesn't fit his image of the Browns. It's fair to critique the return -- a measly seventh-rounder -- but Cleveland tired of the oft-injured receiver and, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, didn't want him taking "reps away from some other guys."

One day away from their preseason launch, the Browns are far from finished on the team-building front. Fresh evidence suggests Dorsey is just getting started.