Nick Foles dealing with spasms in shoulder-neck area

Nick Foles sat out his third straight day of practice on Tuesday for precautionary reasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told reporters he's been experiencing muscle spasms in his neck and shoulder area. Foles reiterated the issue isn't considered serious at this point and the team is just being cautious with Carson Wentz's insurance policy. Foles is considered day to day.

The muscle spasms are unrelated to the elbow issue Foles dealt with early last season.

Foles said he's unsure if he'll play in Thursday's preseason versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given his missed practices this week, it's a safe bet he'll be on the sidelines with Wentz in the Eagles' preseason opener. There is no need for Philly to push either of their top two QBs at this stage.

Expect to see a heavy dose of third-string signal-caller Nate Sudfeld on Thursday. Backup Joe Callahan should also see snaps.

Here are other injuries we're tracking in camps this Tuesday:

1. Bears running back Jordan Howard "banged his knee" during Sunday's practice and was held out Tuesday for precautionary reasons, per 670 The Score.

2. Panthers guard Amini Silatolu exited practice with a sore leg and will per evaluated in Charlotte, per head coach Ron Rivera.