News  

 

 

NFL teams to stream preseason games LIVE on their websites

Print
  • By NFL UK NFL.com
More Columns >

Ten NFL teams are streaming their preseason games live from their websites to the UK. The below lists charts which preseason games will be made available to stream from the UK.

Ten NFL teams are streaming their preseason games live from their websites to the UK. The below lists charts which preseason games will be made available to stream from the UK.

Week Date Time (BST) Away Team Home Team Require Promotion
1 08/10/2018 00:00 Saints Jaguars Jaguars
1 08/10/2018 00:00 Steelers Eagles Eagles
1 08/10/2018 00:00 Rams Ravens Rams
1 08/10/2018 00:00 Redskins Patriots Patriots
           
2 08/17/2018 00:30 Eagles Patriots Eagles
Patriots
2 08/18/2018 18:00  Jaguars Vikings Jaguars
2 08/18/2018 21:00  Raiders Rams Rams
2 08/19/2018 01:00  49ers Texans 49ers
           
3 08/25/2018 00:30  Patriots Panthers Patriots
3 08/25/2018 18:00  Chiefs Bears Bears
3 08/25/2018 21:00  Texans Rams Rams
3 08/25/2018 21:30  49ers Colts 49ers
3 08/26/2018 00:00  Falcons Jaguars Jaguars
           
4 08/31/2018 00:00 Patriots Giants Patriots
4 08/31/2018 00:00 Jets Eagles Eagles
4 08/31/2018 00:30  Jaguars Buccaneers Jaguars
4 08/31/2018 01:00  Rams Saints Rams
4 08/31/2018 01:00  Bills Bears Bears
4 08/31/2018 03:00  Chargers 49ers 49ers
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0