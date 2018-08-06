NFL teams to stream preseason games LIVE on their websites

Ten NFL teams are streaming their preseason games live from their websites to the UK. The below lists charts which preseason games will be made available to stream from the UK.
|Week
|Date
|Time (BST)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Require Promotion
|1
|08/10/2018
|00:00
|Saints
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|1
|08/10/2018
|00:00
|Steelers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|1
|08/10/2018
|00:00
|Rams
|Ravens
|Rams
|1
|08/10/2018
|00:00
|Redskins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|2
|08/17/2018
|00:30
|Eagles
|Patriots
|Eagles
|Patriots
|2
|08/18/2018
|18:00
|Jaguars
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|2
|08/18/2018
|21:00
|Raiders
|Rams
|Rams
|2
|08/19/2018
|01:00
|49ers
|Texans
|49ers
|3
|08/25/2018
|00:30
|Patriots
|Panthers
|Patriots
|3
|08/25/2018
|18:00
|Chiefs
|Bears
|Bears
|3
|08/25/2018
|21:00
|Texans
|Rams
|Rams
|3
|08/25/2018
|21:30
|49ers
|Colts
|49ers
|3
|08/26/2018
|00:00
|Falcons
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|4
|08/31/2018
|00:00
|Patriots
|Giants
|Patriots
|4
|08/31/2018
|00:00
|Jets
|Eagles
|Eagles
|4
|08/31/2018
|00:30
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|4
|08/31/2018
|01:00
|Rams
|Saints
|Rams
|4
|08/31/2018
|01:00
|Bills
|Bears
|Bears
|4
|08/31/2018
|03:00
|Chargers
|49ers
|49ers