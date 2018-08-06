10 NFL teams to stream preseason games LIVE on their websites

Ten NFL teams are streaming their preseason games live from their websites to the UK. The below lists charts which preseason games will be made available to stream from the UK.
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Website streaming the game
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:00 PM
|New Orleans Saints
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns
|New York Giants
|Browns
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:00 PM
|Chicago Bears
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:30 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|Baltimore Ravens
|Rams
|1
|08/09/2018
|7:30 PM
|Washington Redskins
|New England Patriots
|Patriots
|1
|08/09/2018
|8:30 PM
|Houston Texans
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Texans
|1
|08/09/2018
|10:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|San Francisco 49ers
|49ers
|2
|08/18/2018
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jaguars
|2
|08/18/2018
|4:00 PM
|Oakland Raiders
|Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|2
|08/18/2018
|7:00 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bengals
|2
|08/16/2018
|7:30 PM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|Eagles
|Patriots
|2
|08/17/2018
|7:30 PM
|Buffalo Bills
|Cleveland Browns
|Browns
|2
|08/18/2018
|8:00 PM
|San Francisco 49ers
|Houston Texans
|Texans
|49ers
|3
|08/25/2018
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Chicago Bears
|Bears
|3
|08/25/2018
|4:00 PM
|Houston Texans
|Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|Texans
|3
|08/25/2018
|4:30 PM
|San Francisco 49ers
|Indianapolis Colts
|49ers
|3
|08/25/2018
|7:00 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|3
|08/24/2018
|7:30 PM
|New England Patriots
|Carolina Panthers
|Patriots
|4
|08/30/2018
|7:00 PM
|New England Patriots
|New York Giants
|Patriots
|4
|08/30/2018
|7:00 PM
|New York Jets
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|4
|08/30/2018
|7:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns
|Detroit Lions
|Browns
|4
|08/30/2018
|7:00 PM
|Indianapolis Colts
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals
|4
|08/30/2018
|7:30 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|4
|08/30/2018
|8:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Houston Texans
|Texans
|4
|08/30/2018
|8:00 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|New Orleans Saints
|Rams
|4
|08/30/2018
|8:00 PM
|Buffalo Bills
|Chicago Bears
|Bears
|4
|08/30/2018
|10:00 PM
|Los Angeles Chargers
|San Francisco 49ers
|49ers