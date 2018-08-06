10 NFL teams to stream preseason games LIVE on their websites

Ten NFL teams are streaming their preseason games live from their websites to the UK. The below lists charts which preseason games will be made available to stream from the UK.

Week Date Time Away Team Home Team Website streaming the game 1 08/09/2018 7:00 PM New Orleans Saints Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars 1 08/09/2018 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Eagles 1 08/09/2018 7:00 PM Cleveland Browns New York Giants Browns 1 08/09/2018 7:00 PM Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Bengals 1 08/09/2018 7:30 PM Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Rams 1 08/09/2018 7:30 PM Washington Redskins New England Patriots Patriots 1 08/09/2018 8:30 PM Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs Texans 1 08/09/2018 10:00 PM Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers 49ers 2 08/18/2018 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings Jaguars 2 08/18/2018 4:00 PM Oakland Raiders Los Angeles Rams Rams 2 08/18/2018 7:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys Bengals 2 08/16/2018 7:30 PM Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots Eagles Patriots 2 08/17/2018 7:30 PM Buffalo Bills Cleveland Browns Browns 2 08/18/2018 8:00 PM San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Texans 49ers 3 08/25/2018 1:00 PM Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears Bears 3 08/25/2018 4:00 PM Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Rams Texans 3 08/25/2018 4:30 PM San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts 49ers 3 08/25/2018 7:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars 3 08/24/2018 7:30 PM New England Patriots Carolina Panthers Patriots 4 08/30/2018 7:00 PM New England Patriots New York Giants Patriots 4 08/30/2018 7:00 PM New York Jets Philadelphia Eagles Eagles 4 08/30/2018 7:00 PM Cleveland Browns Detroit Lions Browns 4 08/30/2018 7:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Bengals 4 08/30/2018 7:30 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jaguars 4 08/30/2018 8:00 PM Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans Texans 4 08/30/2018 8:00 PM Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints Rams 4 08/30/2018 8:00 PM Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Bears 4 08/30/2018 10:00 PM Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers 49ers