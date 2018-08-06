Male cheerleaders set to make NFL history in 2018

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The 2018 season is still 31 days away, but it's already shaping up to be a historic one. For the first time in NFL history, there will be male cheerleaders on the sidelines.

Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron will be cheering on the Rams cheerleading squad. The Saints will have a male cheerleader on their cheer team, too. Jesse Hernandez, a 25-year-old male dancer who made the Saintsations, said he was inspired by Peron and Jinnies.

"My mom had sent me a link about the L.A. Rams cheerleaders that just had made the team a couple weeks ago," Hernandez told KATC in April. "She told me that it was my time to shine."

Cheerleading has been a part of the NFL since 1954 when the Baltimore Colts added a cheer squad to their marching band. Today, 26 of the 32 teams in the NFL have official cheerleading squads.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0