ATN podcast: Browns dump another first-rounder

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- bring you the latest news around the NFL including the Browns trading Corey Coleman to the Bills (04:23), Doug Pederson's extension with the Eagles (09:08), Kelvin Benjamin and his bad fit with the Panthers (12:39), and Patriots rookie Sony Michel's knee injury (18:46). The heroes give you their recap from the Hall of Fame Induction (32:32), and discuss Jon Gruden with Conor Orr (49:21).

Listen to the podcast below: