Corey Coleman among '16 first-round WR questions

Corey Coleman holds the inglorious distinction of being the only first-rounder from the 2016 draft class no longer with his original team.

The Browns gave up on the injury-saddled, less-than-productive wideout by shipping him to Buffalo for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

That is shockingly low compensation for a player seen as a potential No. 1 target when he was picked -- and an indicator of just how little the Browns thought of Coleman's progress on and off the field.

The Bills will try to flip the switch on the 24-year-old pass-catcher, but it's worth noting that Coleman isn't the only receiver from that draft class to encounter sizable struggles at the next level, as pointed out by ESPN's Mike Clay.

All four receivers taken in the first round have flat-lined statistically out of the gate.

Beyond Coleman's 56 catches over two seasons, Will Fuller (75 grabs), Josh Doctson (37) and Laquon Treadwell (21) have failed to achieve liftoff.

It's a far cry from the historically dynamic class of 2014, which saw Odell Beckham blow the lid off pro football, while Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin and Sammy Watkins all made their marks.

Injuries tell part of the story for Coleman, who suffered a pair of broken hands since being drafted. In Houston, Fuller has struggled to gain full health, battling a broken collarbone and three separate knee injuries. While Fuller is seen as a potential breakout candidate come September, Coleman's problems extended beyond the field. The Browns sent him and veteran nitwit Kenny Britt home early last year before Cleveland's clash with the Texans, and the team continually questioned Coleman's "dedication to his craft," per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Treadwell was the subject of trade whispers this spring after averaging just 10.0 yards on 20 catches in his second season for an otherwise explosive Vikings outfit.

Doctson is the outlier, showing plenty of promise in his second season with the Redskins despite just 35 grabs. There were moments on film where you saw hints of a special player, and the third-year receiver has a bona fide shot to make an impact alongside Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson.

Still, it's worth noting the Browns, Texans, Vikings and Redskins all viewed their hand-picked receivers as better options than the versatile, ultra-productive Michael Thomas, a second-round selection by the Saints who caught fire right away, posting 196 catches for 2,382 yards and 14 touchdowns over two campaigns. Another stark reminder that the draft is a finicky beast and a fool-maker.

A new start might help Coleman, but the Bills certainly have their radar up after netting the young wideout for a throwaway pick two years from now. That's akin to swapping Coleman for a worn-out Nintendo console and a copy of Kid Icarus -- one that forces the user to blow on the cartridge -- left to right, right to left, over and over -- to get it started.

If Coleman blooms, the Browns look highly dim, especially after he was the headliner in Cleveland's nightmarish swap with the Eagles that allowed Philly to nab Carson Wentz and, by extension, the Lombardi Trophy.

It's a reminder that every draft pick is attached to a story, a waterway of narratives that will weave through the years and help decide a team's fate for better or worse.

Chalk Coleman up as another ugly chapter for a team in Cleveland desperately trying to shake the past for something brighter.