Lions activate DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee) from PUP list

The Detroit Lions begin the work week by welcoming back their top pass rusher to the football field.

The Lions activated defensive end Ezekiel Ansah from the active/physically unable to perform list and he will practice Monday, the team announced.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Ansah, who is playing the 2018 season under a $17.14 million franchise tag, underwent offseason knee surgery, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Ansah led the Lions defense with 12 sacks in 2017, and has 44 sacks over the past five seasons.

With a little more than a month before the start of the regular season, Ansah will now go about settling in first-year coach Matt Patricia's defense.

The Lions kick off preseason action Friday night on the road against the Oakland Raiders.