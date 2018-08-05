Doug Pederson, Roseman sign extensions with Eagles

The architects of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 championship team have earned extended time with the franchise.

The Eagles on Sunday announced head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman signed contract extensions.

Financial details were not disclosed, but the extensions will keep Pederson and Roseman in Philadelphia through the 2022 season.

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization's leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl Championship," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

After spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as the offensive coordinator, Pederson joined the Eagles in 2016 as the head coach. He quickly helped craft and lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Pederson also kept the team together in the face of adversity the past season, as the Eagles saw starting quarterback Carson Wentz, running back Darren Sproles, offensive tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Jordan Hicks, safety Chris Maragos and kicker Caleb Sturgis go down with season-ending injuries.

Roseman, who was named the 2017 Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, helped select talent in the past two seasons, identifying Wentz as the franchise's signal-caller with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Roseman's eye for talent paid off with free-agent help in 2017. He brought in Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long, running back RB LeGarrette Blount and cornerback Patrick Robinson, among other personnel moves to solidify the roster.

With Pederson and Roseman at the helm the past two seasons, the Eagles are 20-12. But perhaps even more impressive was the quick turnaround from a 2016 team that finished last in the NFC East with a 7-9 record to an improved 13-3 squad in 2017 before going on to defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.