Eagles bring back safety Corey Graham on 1-year deal

A familiar face from the Eagles' defensive backfield is back in Philadelphia.

The Eagles on Sunday announced the signing of veteran safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Graham, a 12-year veteran, spent the 2017 season with the Eagles and was a key member of the secondary rotation as the third safety and contributor on special teams. Graham, 33, appeared in 14 games with one start, totaling 38 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Graham originally entered the league in 2007 as a fifth-round pick with the Chicago Bears. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

In addition to Graham's return, the Eagles announced the signing of tight end Gannon Sinclair. To make room on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived safety Ryan Neal and waived/injured tight end Adam Zaruba.