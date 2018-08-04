Pack's David Bakhtiari carted off after spraining ankle

The Green Bay Packers saw one of their best offensive players carted off the field during their prime-time practice.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was taken to the locker room after suffering a ankle injury, Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after practice was shortened by thunderstorms around Lambeau Field. McCarthy did not indicate the severity of the injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, reported Sunday that Bakhtiari suffered a sprained ankle and the injury is not believed to be serious. He'll miss some practice time, Rapoport added.

According to multiple reports, Bakhtiari appeared to be in pain when he was injured his left ankle during a team drill. Kyle Murphy took over at left tackle when Bakhtiari left for the locker room.

One of the anchors on the Packers' offensive line, the two-time second team All-Pro has started in all 74 games he's played in for Green Bay since joining the team in 2013. He was ranked No. 91 among the Top 100 NFL Players of 2018 earlier this summer.