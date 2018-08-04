Hall of Fame: Kramer reflects on Lombardi lessons

Football honored its newest class of Hall of Famers on Saturday night. Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer each participated in the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Terrell Owens gave his Hall of Fame speech at a ceremony earlier in the day at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Here's a recap of the greatest moments from Saturday's Hall of Fame enshrinement:

'You can if you will'

It's hard imagine Jerry Kramer -- a man whose identity is so synonymous the legend and lore of the Lombardi-era Packers teams -- hadn't ever heard of Green Bay when he was drafted by the Packers in the 1958.

Sixty years later, Kramer reflected on the life lessons he learned playing for and alongside some of football's immortality.

Standing next to his Hall of Fame bust on the stage in Canton, Kramer reflected on how his ascension to hallowed halls of Packerdom didn't come easy. Early in his career, Vince Lombardi made it clear what he should expect: "We're going to work harder than you've ever worked in your life. There's only three things in your life: Your god, your family and the Green Bay Packers."

It was the never-give-up attitude Kramer adopted during his career with the Packers that allowed him to never give up hope he'd one day be the in Hall of Fame. A finalist for induction eleven times Kramer was all-NFL five times and a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1960s.

It's virtually impossible to write the history of the NFL without Kramer. He up the hole that helped Bart Starr score the winning touchdown in the "Ice Bowl" and helped change the way NFL players were seen after writing a book "Instant Replay" with the late Dick Schaap.

The lessons Kramer learned during his glory days with the Packers ultimately served as the foundation to how he's approached his life in the five decades since his retirement.

"A great deal in life is a matter of choice," Kramer said. "Coach Lombardi, to sum it all up: After the game is over, stadium lights are out, parking lot is empty, you're back in the quiet of your room, championship ring is on the dresser. The only thing left at this time is for your to lead the life of quality and excellence and make this whole world a little bit better of a place because your were in it.

"You can if you will. You can if you will."

"After all these years, I'm at home!"

Robert Brazile no longer looks like the man who earned the nickname Dr. Doom while operating with little remorse for his victims during the glory days of the Houston Oilers' "House of Pain" era. It's been more than three decades since Brazile played an NFL game but the ferocity and passion that made him a five-time All-Pro was clearly on display at the end of his Hall of Fame speech.

"When they knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true," Brazile said. "And after all these years, I'm at home!"

Surrounded by his family and his "Luv ya Blue" era teammates, Brazile thanked his family and all of the players and coaches who helped make his long trek to Canton finally possible. A member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, Brazile's long journey to the Hall finally is a reality.

A remarkable front office career

Former personnel boss Bobby Beathard was this year's Contributor Finalist and is now a Hall of Famer because of his excellent work across four decades with the Chiefs, Falcons, Dolphins, Redskins and Chargers.

He is best known for his work with the Redskins, where he became Redskins general manager in 1978. Often using a method of trading away his first round picks, the Redskins Super Bowl XVII title included 27 free agents. Beathard led the Redskins to two Super Bowl titles. Throughout his career, his teams advanced to seven Super Bowls and won four of them.

In a previously recorded speech, Beathard reminisced about accepting the Redskins' job from then-owner Jack Kent Cooke and how it was the "best decision" he ever made. He thanked former Washington coach Joe Gibbs (also a Hall of Famer) for "getting them to three Super Bowls."