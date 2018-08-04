Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie working out for 'Hawks

Now that Richard Sherman is in San Francisco, Earl Thomas is withholding his services and Kam Chancellor's football future is in doubt, the Seahawks are kicking the tires on a veteran defensive back.

Former Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is flying to Seattle for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Rodgers-Cromartie has started just 15 of 30 games over the past two years after earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. Prior to his March 11 release, the Giants reportedly asked him not only to take a significant pay cut but also to consider a transition from cornerback to safety.

Although the 32-year-old has been in no rush to sign over the past four months, he's recently drawn interest from the Chargers as well as the Seahawks.

Outside of promising second-year cornerback Shaq Griffin, Seattle's depleted secondary is riddled with question marks. If Rodgers-Cromartie's workout goes well, the Seahawks figure to make an offer before he has a chance to skip town and visit the Bolts.