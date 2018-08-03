Raiders reportedly waiving kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

In a somewhat surprising move, the Oakland Raiders reportedly are moving on from Giorgio Tavecchio.

The Raiders informed the second-year kicker he's being waived, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Tavecchio was slated to handle Oakland's kicking duties after an encouraging rookie campaign that saw him replace longtime booter Sebastian Janikowski as the Raiders' uprights expert.

In addition to parting ways with Tavecchio, the Raiders are signing veteran kicker Mike Nugent to a one-year contract, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday. Nugent is expected to compete with rookie Eddy Pineiro for the team's kicking duties.

Tavecchio made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts last season and converted on 33 of 34 PATs. Gehlken noted that Tavecchio went 6-for-6 on his daily set of attempts Friday but missed a long try later in the afternoon.

With the 28-year-old Italian leaving, the Raiders will have see a kicking battle in training camp for the third consecutive year even if Pineiro is considered the favorite at this point. The undrafted rookie out of Florida might not be worthy of a second-round pick, but he was the most successful kicker in Gators history.

Time will tell if this is move that will pay off for coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders moving forward.