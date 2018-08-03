Suh: 'I always mark the calendar' for Sam Bradford

It's not that Ndamukong Suh wants to hurt Sam Bradford. He simply has a message he's been sending since the St. Louis Rams opted for the Oklahoma quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Still holding a serious grudge over his draft positioning, Suh is already looking forward to lining up against Bradford when the Cardinals travel to Los Angeles for a Week 2 showdown.

"I always mark the calendar when I have Sam Bradford on there, no matter what," Suh told the Around The NFL Podcast on Thursday. "Whether it was when we were rookies, when he was in St. Louis or when he was any other place. I've always looked forward to going against him."

It's nothing quite so personal against Bradford, Suh insists.

Extraordinarily light on his feet for a 6-foot-4, 300-pound behemoth, the former Nebraska defensive tackle knew he was the most talented prospect in his 2010 draft class. Since he entered the league, Suh has simply been using that one-two slight as fuel for the competitive fire when he faces Bradford.

Holding down the most glamorous position on the field isn't doing Bradford any favors, either.

"He's a quarterback, at the end of the day," Suh added. "So I want to get after a quarterback no matter what. ... I'm not much of a talker, but I'll definitely try to hit him as hard as I can."

For the sake of his beleaguered body, Bradford might want to duck when he sees Suh coming for him in mid-September.