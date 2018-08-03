Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The day started with a 1,200-pound cake and a practice session with his squad. Brady has spent 18 years of his life building a Hall of Fame career that is arguably the best in NFL history. Even the most casual football fans know about the five rings and how the reigning MVP has somehow kept Father Time at bay into his 40s. How well do you know TB12 though? Do know he has more rings than half of the league's franchises combined? How about the three times he's punted in NFL games? See how well you know the birthday boy in our 5 facts (you likely) didn't know about Tom Brady.

1. Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than 16 NFL franchises combined.

The 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl include the Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans, and Vikings. Eight teams have won just one Super Bowl: Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Chiefs, Bears, Bucs, Jets, and Saints.

As someone who breaks out the phone calculator to figure out the tip at restaurants, my math is not the best. That being said, if you take those 12 teams with no Lombardis teams plus four from the list of franchises with one Super Bowl, you'd have four Super Bowl rings total. Brady alone has won five. 5 > 4, right?

2. He hates being called "the G.O.A.T."

In his revealing interview with Oprah, Brady talked about why, despite his legendary career, he does not like being called the Greatest of All Time.

"I don't like it[being called the greatest of all time]," he said. "I don't like when people say it. I don't like it at all. I don't feel that way. I'm not attached to that feeling. I don't care whether people think [I'm the greatest] or not. I want to be the best I can be. When I go out there, it's not to compare myself to this guy or that guy. I still feel like there's more to be accomplished. I still feel like I can be better."

3. Tom Brady goes to sleep at 8:30 p.m. and wakes up at 5:30 a.m.

Kids, if you want to grow up to be like Brady, you've got to get to bed early and get up before sun rise. Much like a reported 90% of executives, Brady wakes up before 6 a.m.

4. He was at Candlestick Park for "The Catch."

Tom Brady grew up in San Mateo, California, and was a big fan of the 49ers who played about 20 miles away in Candlestick Park. Four-year-old Tom Brady was one of the 60,000-plus in attendance at the 1981 NFC Championship. Brady witnessed Joe Montana (his idol) connect with Dwight Clark for "The Catch." That's right, about 30 years before he'd take over the league, a mini future NFL legend was there to witness one of the greatest plays in football history.

5. He has punted three times in his NFL career.

You've seen him pass a lot, you've seen him run a little (closing in on that 1,000 yards rushing mark!), and even catch on occasion. However, did you know Tom Brady has three career punts? In 2003, he had a 36-yard punt against the Dolphins. Then, in 2012 he had a 48-yard punt in a divisional round playoff game against the Broncos -- the Pats won 45-10. His most recent punt (a 32-yarder shown in the clip above) came in 2013 in a regular season game against the Bills.