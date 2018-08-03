Nike won't renew its contract with Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston's relationship with Nike won't carry over into the 2018 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's contract with the athletic apparel company recently expired and it won't be renewed, according to Josh Benedek, Nike's North America media relations director.

ESPN's Darren Rovell and Seth Wickersham first reported Nike's decision.

The NFL suspended Winston for the first three games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy for allegedly groping a female Uber driver in 2016. Winston apologized for the incident after he was suspended.

Winston's absence will cause him to miss games against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers before returning in time for Tampa's Week 4 meeting with the Bears. The suspension formally begins Sept. 1 and is scheduled to end Sept. 25.