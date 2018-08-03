Deone Bucannon dealing with hyperextended knee

When the Cardinals took to practice on Friday, Deone Bucannon was nowhere to be seen.

Head coach Steve Wilks announced the veteran linebacker was a no-show after hyperextending his left knee during Thursday's session, according to the team's official website.

The MRI Bucannon underwent Friday revealed his ACL, MCL and meniscus are all intact, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. In addition to the hyperextension, Bucannon also is dealing with some bruising around his kneecap.

The 25-year-old Bucannon was injured defending Brice Butler as the wideout attempted to haul in a pass from quarterback Sam Bradford, per the Arizona Republic. Bucannon tried to jump over Butler, but instead slammed his knee into the receiver's helmet.

"He's fine. He's a tough player and I'm not worried about him," Cardinals defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said Friday. "He's fine."

Chalk it up as an injury to monitor. With more than a month until Week 1, Bucannon's fate is nothing to fret over yet.