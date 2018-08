The Pro Bowl is heading back to Central Florida.

For the third consecutive season, the Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The game will take place on Jan. 27, 2019 and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC.

The AFC won 24-23 in the 2018 Pro Bowl, with Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Broncos linebacker Von Miller receiving offensive and defensive MVP honors, respectively.