At his peak, was Randy Moss the GOAT WR?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. When it comes to the GOAT WR discussion, the vast majority of football fans (rightfully) crown Jerry Lee Rice as the unrivaled king of receiving. That being said, if we're going just by their peaks, is there any receiver you'd want lining up on the outside before Randy Moss?

Who's your pick for the GOAT wideout (at their peak)? Let us know in the comment section. Moss will join Rice and other gridiron greats in football immortality on Saturday.

2. Speaking of Hall of Famers, NFL journalist (and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee) Andrea Kremer posted an inspiring TBT tweet this morning.

From sleeping on â¦@NFLâ© sheets to the â¦@ProFootballHOFâ© itâs been quite a journey (& Iâm not done yet)! Unlike my fellow enshrinees, I didnât play the game, instead I told their stories. Little girls in babydoll pajamas can become HOFers. #Tbt #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/TXqGN2OSiT â Andrea Kremer (@Andrea_Kremer) August 2, 2018

3. Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady (who turns 41 tomorrow) isn't not growing old and cranky -- he's actually become nicer over the years.

4. Saints RB Alvin Kamara showed off his new wheels after practice on Wednesday.