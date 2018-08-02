Move The Sticks Podcast: Hall of Fame Game preview

Football is back! Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks preview the Hall of Fame game by breaking down Lamar Jackson's potential and what to watch for with Matt Nagy's new-look Bears offense (20:06). The guys also cover Pat Mahomes' struggles in practice, Earl Thomas' frustrations in Seattle and Sam Darnold's new contract (1:15). DJ & Bucky cap the show by revealing the highest scouting grades they have ever handed out (27:59) before they take you inside a scout's schedule during the NFL preseason (33:02).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: