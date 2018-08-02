Injuries: Chargers activate safety Derwin James off NFI

The Los Angeles Chargers got some positive injury news, finally.

The team announced first-round pick Derwin James has been activated from the Non-Football Injury list and will practice on Thursday. James had been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Originally projected as a top-10 selection, James dropped into the Chargers' lap at the No. 17 overall pick, filling a big need on L.A.'s back end. After he gets up to speed, the FSU product is expected to slide right into a starting role in a stout Chargers secondary that has dealt with injury issues during training camp.

Speaking of Chargers secondary injuries, the team officially placed corner Jason Verrett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. The move ends his season. Tight end Austin Roberts (knee) was also placed on IR.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien, who went down in Wednesday's practice, was diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season, coach Mike Vrabel said.

2. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels, who has been dealing with a thigh bruise, has returned to practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.