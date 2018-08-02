Sam Darnold wants to start, but 'it's a coach's decision'

Sam Darnold is finally at New York Jets training camp working with teammates. Despite the elongated contract dispute that caused the quarterback to miss a few practices, Darnold still plans on battling for the starting job.

"Obviously, it's a coach's decision," he said, when asked about claiming the starting job, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "The competitor in me, yeah, I want to start, but at the same time ... it's whatever is best for the team. ... With Josh [McCown] and Teddy [Bridgewater], it's a huge challenge."

Speaking with the media for the first time since reporting to camp, the rookie didn't regret missing time to get his contract straightened out.

"It sucked watching it, but at the same time, I knew what needed to be done," he said. "I knew it was necessary."

Entering training camp, Josh McCown sits atop the Jets QB depth chart with Teddy Bridgewater an intriguing No. 2. The Jets will give Darnold every chance to win the job. In an ideal world, the No. 3 overall pick will show enough during August's preseason to force coach Todd Bowles to anoint him the starter, with McCown as a veteran tutor.

First, Darnold must catch up in practices to have any chance of being named the Week 1 starter.