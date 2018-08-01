'Hard Knocks' takes new angle with once-lowly Browns

The annual Hard Knocks series has tackled a variety of different storylines through the years, but it never has gone to these depths, so to speak.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns has all of the essential elements to make for compelling viewing: Historic futility following a 0-16 season in 2017 coupled with the never-ending quest for historic redemption. The new season debuts on HBO Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

"The great combination of the old school legacy of the Browns and their recent struggles make this team such a lightning rod for Hard Knocks," said coordinating producer Ken Rodgers. "It's a very popular, historically blue-blue franchise, yet in recent years, they've been as low as they've been in their history. They have nowhere to go but up. When youâre heading up, it's usually fun."

The Browns were an interesting team to watch during the offseason. They added several key free agents, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry. The training camp spotlight, though, will be squarely on Baker Mayfield, who was the much-debated No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield was a sometimes controversial figure during his years at Oklahoma. Rodgers expects NFL fans will be curious to see if the quarterback has the goods to rescue the Browns from the abyss or if he becomes yet another one of the team's high-profile failures.

"Baker certainly is going to be the focus of everyone at camp," Rodgers said. "It would be much less interesting if he was the de facto starter. But there's going to be a competition between him and Taylor. More people have heard Baker's name than know who he is. This is an opportunity to see who he really is on and off the field. We look forward to getting to know him through the course of five episodes."

The head coach always is a star in Hard Knocks. Rodgers thinks Browns coach Hue Jackson will be an engaging character. He already knows the drill because Jackson was the running backs coach for Cincinnati when Hard Knocks focused on the Bengals in 2013.

"He understands what we're trying to do," Rodgers said. "I don't expect our cameras will change who he is. He's very authentic and the players respect him for that. Fans will love his honesty and passion despite going through some tough times the last two years."

Speaking of fans, the Browns faithful also will be a focal point of Hard Knocks this year. They continue to stick with the team despite getting little, or in last year's case, nothing positive in return. Yet hope springs eternal, Rodgers said.

"You want the fans to get their due," Rodgers said.

It is one of the reasons why Rodgers contends this year's Hard Knocks will resonate with viewers. Fans always love the underdog, and the Browns rate No. 1 in the NFL in that category.

"I don't know how you cannot root for the Browns," Rodgers said. "When fans see these players for who they are as men, and not just as a punchline, they are going to fall in love with the story of 90 men working together to overcome the worst situation in the NFL."

Extra points: The induction ceremonies for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will get complete coverage on both NFL Network and ESPN on Saturday. NFL Network will have a one-hour special at 6 p.m ET, hosted by Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Steve Wyche. Brian Billick will be on hand to reflect on coaching Ray Lewis and Randy Moss. Also, during the show, a trailer for the new season of A Football Life will air announcing the names of the subjects featured this season.

NFL Network and ESPN then will air the ceremony at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN's Chris Berman will return for his 19th year as the Hall of Fame's Master of Ceremony.

--On E:60 (ESPN, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET), Hall of Famer Steve Young tells the story of sculptor Blair Buswell, who created the bust for 2018 Hall of Fame enshrinee Randy Moss. Buswell's Hall of Fame journey kicked off when he was a back-up running back at Brigham Young University. Since 1983, Buswell has sculpted bronze busts for nearly one third of the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, including Young, his former college teammate.

--NFL Network's slate of live preseason games begins Thursday, August 9 at 7 p.m. ET when the Browns, featuring Mayfield, play the New York Giants and No. 2 pick Shaquon Barkley. The following night No. 3 pick Sam Darnold is expected to make his debut when the Jets face Atlanta (NFL Network, Friday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET). All told, NFL Network will air 15 live preseason games.