Does Royce Freeman have edge in Broncos' backfield?

Now that C.J. Anderson is in Carolina and Jamaal Charles is out of work, the Denver Broncos' backfield is one of the few around the league still in search of a lead dog.

Although 2016 fourth-round draft pick Devontae Booker is penciled in atop the depth chart, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live, the competition for carries is "wide open."

Coach Vance Joseph has stated that he expects to use two or three main backs, including 2017 sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson and rookie Royce Freeman.

Booker is a good bet to play in obvious passing situations, but he's yet to show explosiveness as a runner, averaging just 3.6 yards on 253 carries over two years. In fact, he's managed just one run over 20 yards in his career to date, per NFL Network analyst Terrell Davis.

Davis has obvious connections in the Broncos front office after starring alongside current general manager John Elway on back-to-back Super Bowl champions in the late 1990s.

"I've talked to people in Denver," Davis explained on NFL Total Access, "and they're just thrilled by what they see in camp and what they saw in minicamp from Royce Freeman. They think he's going to be the starting running back."

This battle figures to play out for the next few weeks of camp and preseason action. The smart money is on Freeman emerging as the featured runner, with Booker subbing in for passing downs and Henderson adding depth.