Pat McAfee welcomes Noblesville students on first day of school

  • By Ralph Warner
August marks the return to school for many students across the country. Kids drag their feet as the nights of staying up till 3 a.m. playing video games come to an end. However, the students of Noblesville West Middle School had plenty of reasons to be excited for the first day of school.

On Wednesday morning, Noblesville West students were welcomed back by former Colts P Pat McAfee, IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, Pacers forward Alize Johnson, and several mascots.

On May 25, a shooting occurred in a science class at the school. The science teacher, Jason Seaman, saved the lives of many students by disarming the shooter. Seaman and Ella Whistler, a 13-year-old student, both suffered non-fatal injuries.

The Colts recently welcomed Whistler and her family to their training camp. Colts QB Andrew Luck had her break the team's huddle:

