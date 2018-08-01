Colts' Jack Mewhort retires from NFL after 4 seasons

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort is retiring from the NFL after just four seasons.

"I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream," Mewhort said in a statement. "The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!"

The team placed Mewhort on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

Just 26-years-old, Mewhort looked like he would become a staple on the interior of the Colts offensive line just two seasons ago. Alas, knee injuries derailed that plan.

Mewhort played in 10 games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve. Last season, the guard lasted just five tilts before being shut down again due to knee injuries.

The injury issues caused the former second-round pick to hang up his cleats during training camp.

"He fought through injuries and played through pain," general manager Chris Ballard said in a release. "Jack is a selfless player who always carried a team-first mentality. He is revered among his coaches, teammates and staff and his leadership will be missed in the locker room. We're appreciative of Jack's dedication to the Colts and we wish him the best moving forward."

Mewhort re-signed in Indy this offseason to provide depth to the Colts offensive line, and possibly battle for a starting spot. The team's official website even noted that Mewhort even earned a few first-team reps at left tackle with starter Anthony Castonzo beginning training camp on the NFI list.

Unlike the previous four seasons, the Colts finally have some depth to help overcome the loss of Mewhort.