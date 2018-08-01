Stefon Diggs: New deal helps fulfill promise to late father

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Vikings WR Stefon Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million contract (with $40 million in guarantees) on Tuesday. The 24-year-old wideout explained how the new deal helps him fulfill a promise he made to his late father.

His father, Aron Diggs, died of congestive heart failure in 2008.

2. The Colts recently had 13-year-old Noblesville shooting survivor, Ella Whistler, break the huddle at training camp. Ella returned to school today.

3. Eagles OT Jordan Mailata showed his softer side by serenading the Eagles locker room.

4. Myles Garrett recently made good on his promise to a fan who gave him a toy dinosaur several months ago.

