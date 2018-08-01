Stefon Diggs: New deal helps fulfill promise to late father

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Vikings WR Stefon Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million contract (with $40 million in guarantees) on Tuesday. The 24-year-old wideout explained how the new deal helps him fulfill a promise he made to his late father.
Today has been an emotional day for @stefondiggs.â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 31, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/uYiBouQE7i pic.twitter.com/G0Pyxp4oHQ
His father, Aron Diggs, died of congestive heart failure in 2008.
2. The Colts recently had 13-year-old Noblesville shooting survivor, Ella Whistler, break the huddle at training camp. Ella returned to school today.
We had the honor of hosting Ella Whistler and her family today at #ColtsCamp.â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 30, 2018
For those unfamiliar with Ella's story, she survived 7 gunshots in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting a couple months ago.
We are all #EllaStrong. pic.twitter.com/6zxpeZfY6a
3. Eagles OT Jordan Mailata showed his softer side by serenading the Eagles locker room.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the smooth sounds of Jordan Mailata.#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HNgzf4p4blâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 31, 2018
4. Myles Garrett recently made good on his promise to a fan who gave him a toy dinosaur several months ago.
I gave @MylesLGarrett a toy dinosaur 7 months ago... Today, he personally delivered a signed jersey to my house! ï¿½ï¿½ A moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/GfdELP3Oooâ Eric Scalfano (@ScalfEric) July 31, 2018
Glad I could make your day! Every second is a gift â¡ï¸ https://t.co/uKP6lCfVuiâ Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) July 31, 2018