Pats moving on from Jordan Matthews following injury

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews' time with the New England Patriots proved short.
The Patriots are moving on from Matthews following his "significant" hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Rapoport added New England is working out an injury settlement with the receiver, and Mathews will continue seeking opinions on his hurt hamstring.
Jim McBride of the Boston Globe first reported Matthews' pending departure.
Matthews, who was set to enter his fifth season, joined the Patriots on a one-year deal during free agency. He previously spent time with the Eagles and Bills.
While the 26-year-old Matthews has been dealing with an injury, his release comes at a time with the Patriots dealing with a handful of other ailments to the wide receiver group, specifically Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee).
Additionally, the Patriots will start the regular season without Julian Edelman, who will be sidelined while serving a four-game suspension.
New England recently hosted veteran wide receiver Eric Decker on a free-agent visit.
