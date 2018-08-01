Packers LB Jake Ryan (torn ACL) will miss 2018 season

The Green Bay Packers' worst fear has become reality for a key member on defense.

Starting linebacker Jake Ryan has been diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Ryan suffered the injury during Monday's practice and was carted off the field. His absence now leaves a gaping hole at the inside linebacker position.

Since joining the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2015, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Ryan has appeared in 43 games with 27 starts over the past three seasons, totaling 213 tackles. He was also set to enter the 2018 season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Packers now must go about identifying a replacement to play alongside inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The options include rookie Oren Burks, the team's third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and second-year pro Ahmad Thomas, among others.