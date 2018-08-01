Adam Gase: Frank Gore looks like he did 10 years ago

Frank Gore spent the last three seasons in Indianapolis running behind a woebegone offensive line and averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry for the first years of his career.

Moving home to Miami, Gore is attempting to extend his career for a 14th season, and pass Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing list -- Gore needs 76 yards to accomplish that task.

While Gore is expected to back up Kenyan Drake this season, Dolphins coach Adam Gase praised the 35-year-old running back, whom he coached as an offensive assistant in San Francisco back in 2008.

"He doesn't look different than he did 10 years ago," Gase said, via the Miami Herald. "He does a phenomenal job. He's been preparing all spring. All I've heard from him since then is 'Wait 'til training camp.' He is the last person I will ever doubt. Just seeing what he's done throughout his career starting in college, he's proven every person wrong we've ever known."

Gore was brought to Miami as a complement to Drake, who should win the starting job after flashing to close out the 2017 season. The young back is soaking up the knowledge provided by his elder.

"It's real cool seeing him out here running around," Drake said of gore. "He always has that extra gear even at his age. It's great seeing how he takes care of his body. Even at an age where a running back really doesn't have a shelf-life, it's good to see him do these things face to face."

How much Gore has left in the tank remains to be seen. He was inefficient the past three seasons in Indy while carrying the ball 260-plus times each season -- a number he surpassed only four times in 10 seasons in San Francisco. Will the repetitive workload finally grind down the seemingly ageless veteran? Or was Indy's poor line the reason he compiled yards per carry averages of 3.7, 3.9, and 3.7, respectively, the past three seasons?

Gore has never been flashy and always taken care of his body. Despite the poor yards per carry average, Pro Football Focus has graded Gore at 74.9 or above in seven of the past eight seasons. No one questions Gore's motor, but Father Time catches up to every man, especially at the most physical position in football.

Gore is hoping to fend off the ticking clock long enough to enjoy one last renaissance in his hometown.

"We have a great bunch of young guys that work very hard and this is fun," Gore said. "I'm really happy to be back where I spent my childhood and to get an opportunity to play here again."